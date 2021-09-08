UW Holding Economic Discussion on Wyoming PBS

Credit: ThinkStock

The University of Wyoming American Heritage Center’s (AHC) Alan K. Simpson Institute for Western Politics and Leadership will be collaborating with Wyoming PBS and Wyoming Humanities to host an economic discussion.

Get our free mobile app

“Wyoming at the Economic Crossroads” is the topic of the virtual event which will be held on Tuesday, September 21, at 7 pm.

The event will be live-streamed and can be accessed from the Wyoming PBS website and from the Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.

Craig Blumenshine, Wyoming PBS public affairs producer, will be moderating the discussion. The panel will focus on the socio-economic future of the state of Wyoming.

The panelists are Sen. Cale Case and Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander; Wyoming’s Chief Economist Wenlin Liu; and retired Rep. Mike Madden, R-Buffalo.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs

To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.
Filed Under: Alan K. Simpson Institute for Western Politics and Leadership, American Heritage Center, Discussion, Economics, Laramie, University Of Wyoming, UW, Wyoming Humanities, Wyoming PBS
Categories: News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top