UW Holding Economic Discussion on Wyoming PBS

The University of Wyoming American Heritage Center’s (AHC) Alan K. Simpson Institute for Western Politics and Leadership will be collaborating with Wyoming PBS and Wyoming Humanities to host an economic discussion.

“Wyoming at the Economic Crossroads” is the topic of the virtual event which will be held on Tuesday, September 21, at 7 pm.

The event will be live-streamed and can be accessed from the Wyoming PBS website and from the Wyoming PBS YouTube channel.

Craig Blumenshine, Wyoming PBS public affairs producer, will be moderating the discussion. The panel will focus on the socio-economic future of the state of Wyoming.

The panelists are Sen. Cale Case and Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander; Wyoming’s Chief Economist Wenlin Liu; and retired Rep. Mike Madden, R-Buffalo.