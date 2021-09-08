1 Killed, 1 Injured After Sports Car Rolls, Hits Tree in Wyoming

A driver was killed and his passenger injured south of Lander Saturday night after their sports car went off the road and rolled before hitting a tree.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Beck says it happened around 8:30 p.m. near milepost 3 on Wyoming 131.

Beck says 29-year-old Colorado resident Edward G. Marovich was headed north when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and lost control of his 2004 Porsche Boxster.

According to a crash report, "the Porsche vaulted over the steep borrow ditch and rolled in an end-over-end fashion until impacting a tree with the driver's side door."

Marovich was wearing a seat belt, but died at the scene. His passenger, 32-year-old California resident Rinaudo Ciara, was also buckled up and was taken to SageWest for injuries sustained in the crash.

Beck says speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.