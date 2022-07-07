Jubilee Days Pro Rodeo Begins With Mr. T Xtreme Bull Riding

The Mr. T Xtreme Bull Riding kicks off pro rodeo action during Laramie Jubilee Days on Thursday at the Albany County Fairgrounds.

The field of 40 riders includes six in the top 30 of the PRCA world standings. Scheduled to compete are seventh-ranked Lukasey Morris from Union City, OK, ninth-ranked James Stratford of Byers, KS, and No. 12 Chance Schott from Mclaughlin, SD.

There have been six turnouts, according to the Day Sheet.

The Mr. T Xtreme Bull Riding starts at 7 p.m.

PRCA rodeo action will feature performances at 7 p.m. on Friday, 7 p.m. on Saturday, and at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. There is also PRCA slack at 7 a.m. on Friday and WPRA barrel racing slack after the Friday rodeo performance at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

Junior Bull Riding

The Laramie Jubilee Days Junior Bull Riding was at the fairgrounds on Wednesday night.

There were no qualified, eight-second rides in any division.

In sheep riding for youngsters ages six and younger, Laramie’s Cord Nichols earned a buckle thanks to staying on the sheep for 3.06 seconds.

The PeeWee Mini’s division for 7–9-year-olds, Caden Bellflower and Taten Warpness, both from Laramie, shared the crown. Bellflower stayed on for 4.82 seconds, while Warpness rode for 4.38 seconds.

Tyke Coffman won the Jr. Mini’s division (10-11-year-olds) with a ride of 6.22 seconds.

The Sr. Mini’s division (12-13-year-olds) was won by Laramie’s Ethan Geiger. He had the longest ride at 5.66 seconds.

The top two in the Jr. Bulls (14-15) and Sr. Bulls (16-18) divisions will compete for a buckle during the Mr. T Xtreme Bull Riding on Thursday. From the Jr. Bulls division will be Dalton Willis and Devon Burbank. DC Cathcart and Colton Coffman will be the two riders from the Sr. Bulls division.