Can you believe that Jubilee Days are only a month away? Are you getting pumped up? If not, you should be! Laramie's biggest event of the year promises a week of live music, rodeo action, carnival games, and good ol' fashioned fun.

Get Ready for Wyoming's Hometown Celebration

The Laramie Jubilee Days celebrates the Western Lifestyle, Laramie's history, and the Wyoming way. This year's event has a great lineup with activities spanning from the rodeo stadium to Downtown Laramie. Check out the highlights in this year's lineup:

Kid's Rodeo

Junior Bull Riding

Carnival

Jalapeno Eating Contest

Live Music

Chili Cook-Off

Laramie Brewfest

Laramie Artfest

And more!

Laramie Jubilee Days Parade

One of the best events during Jubilee Days is the parade. This year's parade happens on July 9 at 9:30 a.m. and features floats, bands, and tons of horses. Kids love the parade, so why not make it a family day?

PRCA Rodeo

Jubilee Days are part of the PRCA Rodeo circuit. This year's shows start on Friday, July 8, and end on Sunday, July 10. Slack rodeo is a great free event that happens only on July 8. You can find info on PRCA tickets here.

Laramie Brewfest

The 2022 Laramie Brewfest takes place during Jubilee Days on July 9. Attendees get to sample local and regional beers in scenic Downtown Laramie. Get more info on the Brewfest by clicking here.

Laramie Art Fest

Check out Laramie's finest locally made artwork on July 10 at the historic Ivinson Mansion. The "Art Fest on the Lawn" event is an outdoor market hosting local merchants where you can shop for unique souvenirs and handmade items.

Looks like Jubilee Days 2022 is shaping up to be a great time!