Stratford Claims Mr. T Xtreme Bull Riding Title

Byers, Kansas cowboy JR Stratford provided the highlight ride and won the Mr. T Xtreme Bull Riding at the Albany County Fairgrounds on Thursday night.

Stratford, who came in ranked No. 9 in the bull riding world standings, rode Summit Pro Rodeo’s Black Tie to a score of 87.5. He earned $4,344 for his eight-second effort.

There were only three other qualified rides. Brody Year was second with an 84, while Hayes Weight scored 81.5 points on his ride. In fourth was Dalan Duncan with a 78.

Laramie Jubilee Days PRCA rodeo action began with slack in timed events on Friday morning. The first performance is at 7 p.m. on Friday, with another at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The last rodeo is on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.