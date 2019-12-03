"Twas the night before Christmas," Luke Bryan begins. A few minutes later, Garth Brooks closes with, "and to all a good night."

In between, find more than a dozen of country music's biggest stars reading a timeless Christmas poem.

Trisha Yearwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Rice, Little Big Town, Chris Young and Dustin Lynch are a few artists who eagerly read a stanza of "Twas the Night Before Christmas" prior to the 2019 CMA Awards. Newcomers Blanco Brown, Gone West and Morgan Wallen also jump in for a warm — at times theatric — version of the classic.

This famous story has been read by celebrities of every generation in the decades since its 19th century release. The tale was penned anonymously, but dozens of orators have made it their own. Bryan and Brooks deliver lines with a warmth only a father could offer. Brown's Shakespearian reading is in strike contrast to his contemporaries. The men and women of Little Big Town all smile as if they still believe what's being told. Ray takes his time, while Ballerini adds original flair.

Watch and enjoy, then listen to a playlist of country music's all-time greatest Christmas songs, including timeless hits from Alan Jackson, Faith Hill, Willie Nelson and more. Other genres may celebrate the performance, but in country music, it's all about the warm emotions of the season. Once again the community unites for a good cause — one that should bring smiles to fans for generations to come.