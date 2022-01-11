You know what they say: You've gotta start 'em young. Kane Brown has wasted no time in getting his oldest daughter, Kingsley, to become a Georgia Bulldogs fan. The 2-year-old was in full cheerleading gear for Monday's (Dec. 10) National Championship game featuring the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide.

With her hair in a high ponytail and a cute headband to match, she certainly looked the part in a photo Brown shared on Instagram ahead of the game.

"Game time baby! Let’s go dawgs whatever happens you’re still cute baby girl," he writes in the caption. Kingsley's mama, Katelyn Brown, was quick to comment, "Gooo dawgs !!!!!!"

It seems like Kingsley was the perfect good luck charm for the Dawgs, as they defeated Alabama 33-18 after a fourth-quarter surge to win it all. The game was a rematch of the SEC Championship game held on Dec. 4, 2021. The Crimson Tide won that one, 41-24.

Brown is currently on the second leg of his Blessed & Free Tour with Jordan Davis, Chase Rice and Restless Road. The trek wraps on Feb. 4 in Las Vegas. The "One Mississippi" singer is also expected to release a new album in 2022. Fans will get their first taste of his new project on Friday (Jan. 14), when he drops a new single titled "Whiskey Sour." He's been teasing the song on social media.

2022 has already brought big changes to Brown's family life, too. The Browns delivered a New Year's Eve stunner to his fans when they revealed the surprise arrival of their second daughter, Kodi Jane, who was born on Dec. 30, 2021. The couple opted to keep Katelyn's second pregnancy private.