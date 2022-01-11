It took Old Dominion just 11 seconds to namedrop their latest album, Time, Tequila & Therapy, on their new single "No Hard Feelings." Who can blame them? Those three Ts could be the recipe for getting over an ex.

"I took a little time, tequila and therapy / And threw it in a blender with ice / I was more messed up than I cared to be / Spent a whole lot of lonely nights," frontman Matthew Ramsey sings as he opens the song. Don't worry, there is a happy-ish ending to this story.

As the song unfolds, it becomes a tale of personal growth and accepting reality — putting one foot in front of the other, even if that means just going through the motions. Couple that with some positive thinking and eventually, the pain subsides.

"There was no hard feelings / And no bad vibes / I can honestly say / I'm happy to see the happy back in your eyes / You found somebody / Who painted your grey skies blue / Do I wish it was me? Hell yeah / Am I all the way over the pain? Not yet / But the sun keeps coming up, baby / And I'm still breathing / And there's no hard feelings," Old Dominion sing together in the chorus.

Written by the band with Shane McAnally, "No Hard Feelings" feels like a mantra of sorts. Because the song is so easy breezy, it could be used as a tool for thinking happy thoughts in the midst of heartache. Simply focus on the positive, tell yourself there are no hard feelings, rise and repeat.

"No Hard Feelings" is a part of Old Dominion's Time, Tequila & Therapy album that dropped on Oct. 8, 2021. The album itself is quite the therapeutic experience — songs like "I Was on a Boast That Day" and "Hawaii" are enough to make you want to book that oceanside vacation all in the name of self care.