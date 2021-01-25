Kane Brown is kicking off 2021 with a hearty helping of family, including his dogs!

On Sunday (Jan. 25), the "Be Like That" singer shared a professionally-shot portrait that includes two of his pets alongside him and his wife, Katelyn, plus the couple's 15-month-old daughter, Kingsley.

The image lit up social media, the idyllic snapshot showing the clan smiling in front of a tree amid a scenic fall setting. As if to drive the theme home, Kane's even wearing a cap emblazoned with the word "Family" as he embraces his girls and the fam's pair of stoic German Shepherds.

Kane captioned the pic in all caps — "FAMILY" — with a red heart emoji. Undoubtedly, the cheerful portrait shows what's most important to the 27-year-old performer, and it's yet another heartwarming look at the affection between the singer and his wife, the match made in photo heaven that first met in 2015 before getting swept away in a romance that found Kane proposing to his sweetheart two years later.

Back in the present day, Katelyn hasn't skimped on the pics, either. Before the latest family shot, the superstar's wife posted a trio of images that show her "chillin with [her] homie" — that is, the cute Kingsley.

Kane and Katelyn, who wed in 2018, seem to have a ton of fun together. That much became abundantly evident when, just a few weeks back, the couple shared a hilarious montage imitating each other's favorite downtime activities during the coronavirus-related quarantine.

For Kane, that meant poking fun at his bride for the time she spends on her exercise bike. ("How are these other moms beating me?" the musician mimics. "Babe, how many calories do you usually burn?") Katelyn reciprocated by pretending to be her hubby while enthralled in his beloved video games. ("Sorry babe, [I] didn't see you there," she deadpans.) What a hoot!