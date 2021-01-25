Wyoming has Another ‘Lucky For Life’ Winner, Cowboy Draw Jackpot Still Climbing

Wyoming has another $25,000 for life, Lucky For Life winner. The winning ticket was sold at the Big Horn Y in Sheridan.

The official Wyoming Lottery Facebook page posted a "modified" photo of the winner (who wished to remain anonymous), along with a message that read:

We had another $25,000 for life winner in Wyoming come claim their prize recently and we couldn’t be more excited for her! While our winner did decide to remain anonymous we can tell you that she purchased her winning ticket at the Big Horn Y in Sheridan. When she went to check her tickets she was so shocked after realizing she had a winning ticket that she not only had her husband double check the numbers, but also their children! Congrats on the big check and just maybe your big pay day is just around the corner too!

The Wyoming-centric game, Cowboy Draw has a jackpot that has been steadily on the rise. The estimated jackpot is now at $825,000.

Although no one hit the Cowboy Draw jackpot on Thursday, there were quite a few winning tickets sold all across the state:

4 - $1000 winners | matched 4 numbers

388 - $20 winners | matched 3 numbers

4882 - $5 winners | matched 2 numbers

The winning numbers from Thursday's drawings were: 1, 3, 18, 19 and 43.

The next drawing is Monday, January 25th, 2021, at 2:00 pm.

The WyoLotto also recently released their free app, where you can also check winning numbers and the latest lottery news.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app