Wyoming’s Marcus Williams Named MW Player of the Week

For the first time in his career, Wyoming freshman Marcus Williams has been selected the Mountain West Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Williams led the Cowboys to a pair of victories over Nevada last weekend. It helped UW move into a tie for fifth place in the MW standings.

Williams averaged 20.5 points, four assists, and three rebounds in the two games. He shot 45.4 percent from the field and nearly 86 percent at the free-throw line.

In Friday’s 71-64 victory, Williams scored 13 points, had five rebounds and five assists. The freshman went 7-8 at the charity stripe.

Sunday, Williams led the Pokes to a 93-88 victory with 28 points. He scored 20 in the second half. Williams was 7-11 from the field and 3-4 from deep. He added three assists and went 11-of-13 at the foul line.

Wyoming improved to 10-5 overall and 4-4 in conference games. The 10 victories surpass last season’s win total with a month left in the regular season.

The Cowboys face three of the top four teams in the league over their next six games. First up is a trip to San Diego State to play the Aztecs on Thursday and Saturday.

