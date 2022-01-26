Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, are sporting some family-oriented new ink.

To celebrate the late 2021 birth of their second daughter, Kodi Jane, Brown got "Kodi" tattooed on his left hand, underneath his thumb. Katelyn got a similar tattoo of their daughter's name — complete with her middle name — tattooed on her right arm.

Brown shared both tattoos in a picture on his Instagram, which shows the couple holding hands, showing off their still-fresh ink.

Brown is heavily tattooed, and several of his tattoos have personal family significance. After he and Katelyn got married, he got a tattoo of her name. Then, when they welcomed their first daughter, Kingsley, in 2019, Brown got her name tattooed on his neck, along with a couple of music notes.

Katelyn also decided to get a permanent tribute to her first daughter: She got "Kingsley" tattooed on her arm that same night.

The country star couple had the same tattoo artist, Bubba Irwin, tattoo them on both occasions. After Kingsley's birth, Irwin came out to Los Angeles' Staples Center, where Brown was playing a show, to tattoo both the singer and his wife. After Kodi was born, they once again enlisted Irwin to do the honors, according to Brown's social media post.

In addition to being a friend of the Brown's, Irwin is a TV star in his own right: He won Season 9 of Inkmaster and owns his own Branded Tattoo Company in Nashville.

Brown and his wife kept Katelyn's pregnancy a secret, so it came as a complete surprise to fans when they introduced their second baby girl on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31). In the weeks since, Katelyn has opened up about why she wanted to keep her pregnancy out of the spotlight, and both she and Brown have shared some maternity shots and details about her pregnancy.