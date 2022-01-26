Temperature Drops to -24 in Southeast Wyoming

Several locations in southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle saw sub-zero temperatures overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

The mercury bottomed out at a bone-chilling -24 degrees 12.8 miles southwest of Encampment, a bitter -23 degrees in Sage Creek Basin, and a chilly -22 degrees in Albany.

US National Weather Service Cheyenne Wyoming via Facebook US National Weather Service Cheyenne Wyoming via Facebook loading...

Get our free mobile app

Unfortunately, the cold isn't done with us just yet.

The NWS says "another weather disturbance will bring snow showers on Thursday, and strong winds will be possible late Thursday into Friday for the wind-prone corridors once again."

https://www.weather.gov/cys/ https://www.weather.gov/cys/ loading...

26/430AM: Greetings! Here is your three day forecast for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle. We can expect an uptick in wind gusts once again today. Strong winds for Arlington, I-80 Summit, and Bordeaux can be expected through this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 65mph will be possible in the wind prone corridors, so blowing snow will be a concern for those commuting on Interstates 25/80 today. Another weather disturbance will bring snow showers on Thursday, and strong winds will be possible late Thursday into Friday for the wind prone corridors once again. A slight warmup will occur starting Friday! Find your local forecast at: weather.gov/cys

Five Of The Coldest Days in Wyoming History Did you know that four of the 10 coldest temperatures ever recorded in the continental United States were here in Wyoming? Winter in Wyoming can be a yo-yo. Really nice, and then really cold. Here's a frigid look back at some of the coldest days in the history of the Cowboy State

