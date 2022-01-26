Windy Weather Prompts Travel Restrictions On Parts of I-25, I-80

As strong winds rage across much of southern Wyoming this morning [1/26], the Wyoming Department of Transportation has imposed travel restrictions on portions of Interstates 80 and 25.

That's according to the WYDOT road and travel website. According to the website, I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Cheyenne and Wheatland. That same stretch of interstate is under an "extreme blow over risk warning.''

The same restrictions are in place on Interstate 80 between Laramie and Walcott Junction, with snow and blowing snow advisories in place and am "extreme blow over risk" warning also having been issued.

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, on its website, put up a post this morning that included the following:

"A Winter Weather Advisory (purple) is in effect though 5PM MST this afternoon across the Interstate 80 corridor between Cheyenne and Laramie due to blowing snow. High Wind Warnings (brown) for the Bordeaux/Arlington areas from this morning to 5PM MST this afternoon as wind gusts to 60-65mph are expected."