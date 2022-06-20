Kane Brown Surprises Wife Katelyn With an Epic 30th Birthday Party

Kane Brown's wife, Katelyn, celebrated her 30th birthday on Sunday (June 19), and the country superstar pulled out all the stops to help her feel special.

Brown documented the events on his Instagram Stories, revealing that Katelyn had no idea what he'd planned for her birthday. The clips show her getting ready and riding with him the car, where she explained that she'd be happy with a simple night out eating Mexican food to celebrate, and he'd already exceeded her expectations.

But Brown had quite a bit more in store: He surprised her with an epic, glamorous birthday party, featuring the singer's friends and loved ones, plus special appearances from their two daughters. Of course, no birthday party would be complete without a cake, and Katelyn's was glamorously decked out, featuring white icing roses, candles that spelled out "30" and dazzling sparklers to top it off.

"Last night was magical," Katelyn wrote on social media after the festivities, sharing a family shot featuring the couple's two children, 2-year-old Kingsley and five-and-a-half-month-old Kodi. "Thank you [Kane Brown] for one of the best nights of my life."

Brown and his wife have been married since October 2018. They welcomed their second daughter, Kodi, in late 2021, and introduced her on social media on Dec. 31. The news of the new baby came as a surprise to fans, who hadn't known that Katelyn was pregnant.

Recently, the couple have been collaborating on musical projects as well as personal ones. Brown's highly-anticipated next album will feature a collaboration with Katelyn, he revealed this spring. Though the singer didn't share what the title of the duet is, he's been teasing a duet with his wife called "Mad at This World" for the better part of two years.