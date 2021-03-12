Keith Urban will be back to host the ACM Awards in 2021, but this time, he'll have a fellow artist along for the ride. The Academy of Country Music announced on Thursday (March 11) that Urban and Mickey Guyton will co-host the annual awards show this year.

Urban's history with the ACM Awards stretches back nearly two decades. He won his very first ACMs trophy, for Top New Male Vocalist, in 2001, and has taken home a dozen additional honors since then. He has also performed at a number of ACM Awards ceremonies and awards show-weekend events.

The 2019 ACMs included a first for Urban, too: his first win in the Entertainer of the Year category.

The 2021 ACM Awards are slated to take place in Nashville for the second year in a row: The COVID-19 pandemic caused the ACM to move the show to three venues in Music City in 2020 -- the Grand Ole Opry House, the Bluebird Cafe and the Ryman Auditorium -- and they'll use the same three locations again in 2021. The ceremony will begin at 8PM ET and air live on CBS.

Remember: The best way to watch the ACM Awards is on TV, with ToC on your phone.

Keith Urban at the ACM Awards: See the New Show Host Through the Years: