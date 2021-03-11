Move over, Shania Twain! Lady A's new single "Like a Lady" is a big ol' slice of girl power.

The latest track from the country trio puts Hillary Scott out front, with Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood adding vocal and guitar flourishes. From start to finish, this one's for the girls, with Scott proclaiming, "Leave the dress at home, 'cause it makes me too polite ... Leave the heels at home, 'cause they never do me right." She's ready to sip tequila and dance all night long -- by herself, 'cause who needs a guy?

"Might change my hair and change my mind / Might change your whole damn life," Scott sings on the bridge. "Might break your heart and not think twice / That's right / I'm lady."

Scott co-wrote "Like a Lady" with Dave Barnes, Michelle Buzz, Martin Johnson and Brandon Paddock, and Dann Huff produced it. Listeners will hear banjo and mandolin flourishes courtesy of Ilya Toshinsky, and Stuart Duncan's fiddle countries up the joint.

“I feel my most confident when I’m not trying too hard. I love getting glammed up and all the fancy clothes, but when I feel the most ‘me,’ it’s a lot more laid back -- and I think that’s a lot of us," Scott explains in a press release. "As we were writing it, I was like ‘It’s always been my dream to do a song that combines the things I love about Dolly Parton’s "9 to 5" and Shania Twain’s "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" -- two of the most strong, powerful female songs ever. So it was like, ‘How can we do our version of that?'"

"Like a Lady" will head to country radio on March 15; it follows Lady A's No. 1 single "Champagne Night," a song they originally selected during an appearance on the NBC songwriting competition Songland and later added to the deluxe version of Ocean, their most recent studio album, which was originally released in 2019. Per the press release, this new song is a sign of more new music to come from the trio, though no exact plans have yet been announced.

Lady A, "Like a Lady" Lyrics:

Lady / Lady ...

Boy, I'm not the kind of girl to go and fight for all your attention / Mmm-mmm / I'm not too afraid to call this off and go see what I've been missin' / Mmm-mmm / Leave the dress at home, 'cause it makes me too polite / No more waitin' by the phone, I'm steppin' out tonight / 'Cause I feel like ...

Chorus:

A lady / Sippin' on tequila with my Levi's on / A lady / Singin' to the music playin' all night long / Yeah, I'm feelin' right, I'm livin' my life, I do what I like / 'Cause I feel like a lady / Lady ...

Treat myself to what's up on the highest shelf / I want it, I get it / Mmm-mmm / I might look like I'm lonely, but I'm only lovin' every minute / Ooh, baby / Leave the heels at home, 'cause they never do me right / Goin' dancin' on my own / Man, these hips don't lie / 'Cause I feel like ...

Repeat Chorus

I feel like a lady / Lady / Yeah-ah

Might change my hair and change my mind / Might change your whole damn life / Might break your heart and not think twice / That's right / I'm ...

Repeat Chorus

