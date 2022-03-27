Keith Urban Takes a Class of ‘Uber-Talented’ Guitar Students Backstage at His Vegas Residency

Keith Urban returned to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday night (March 25) to begin another round of dates of his Las Vegas residency, and as he prepared to take the big stage, he also shared a little piece of his success with some of the young rising musicians who call Las Vegas home.

A class of guitar major high school students from the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts got to shadow Urban the day before he launched his weekend of shows. The students got to sit in and watch Urban's soundcheck, and he also answered their questions and gave them an up-close look at his collection of guitars.

"Yesterday, the crew and I pulled back the curtains to give an uber-talented gang from the [Las Vegas Academy of the Arts] a behind the scenes look at the show," the singer wrote on social media, along with a group shot of himself and the students as well as a video clip of a jam session with one attendee, Bradley Jay Love.

"I LOVED getting to jam with you brother!!!" Urban added. "Your collaborative spirit is what it's all about."

People shared some more details about the private event, which took place on Thursday (March 24.)

"It's great to kind of be in that situation to give any answers that might help, but also to hear questions and challenges they're going through right now," noted Urban, who fielded questions from the students about his touring, his caffeine consumption and more.

Urban left school at age 15 -- the legal age when a student can do so in his native Australia -- and says he never considered pursuing any field other than music. "It was very apparent that this is what I was going to do," the singer reflects.

"I love that I get to play [The Colosseum], but I'd be doing it if I could just play some bar on the Las Vegas Strip tonight. That's where I'd be. I'd be doing that," Urban continues. "But this place is better. This place is amazing."

Urban's current string of Vegas dates recently got added to his calendar. The singer was called in after pop superstar Adele postponed her Vegas residency. He'd already planned some Memorial Day weekend shows for 2022, and the five new dates -- extending through April 2 -- make for eight Vegas dates total for Urban this year. Later on, he'll busy on his headlining The Speed of Now Tour, which starts in June and runs through November.