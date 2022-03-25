How To Recycle Glass in Laramie

The City of Laramie would like to remind the public that you can indeed recycle glass, but only if you do it correctly.

The best way to do so is to drop it off at the Landfill/Recycling Center

Now, it seems that it would be easier to put it in your recycling cart, but unfortunately, any glass put into the cart will be treated as trash.

The reason for this is that glass can do more harm than good when in the collection trucks. When it breaks, it embeds itself into other materials, such as cardboard and paper, and thus makes it harder to recycle the rest of the items in your cart.