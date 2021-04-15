Keith Urban lends his talents to Taylor Swift's new re-recorded version of her classic album Fearless, and in a new interview, he shares the weird circumstances in which he first heard the new music.

Urban works with Swift on two tracks on Fearless (Taylor's Version), joining her for a duet on "That’s When" and providing vocal harmonies on "We Were Happy."

In a virtual appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show that's slated to air on Thursday (April 15), Urban says he was in Australia doing some Christmas shopping at the mall when he got a text from Swift, who had opened for him on the road during the era in which she toured behind the original version of Fearless. She was hoping he might want to sing on the tracks and asked if he wanted to hear them.

"So she sends me the songs, I'm sitting in the food court at the shopping center, listening to these two unreleased Taylor Swift songs," Urban tells DeGeneres, laughing before drolly adding, "It was an unusual place to be hearing unreleased Taylor Swift music."

Urban is set to co-host the 2021 ACM Awards with Mickey Guyton on Sunday night (April 18). He's also nominated in the category of Music Event of the Year for his collaboration with Pink on "One Too Many."

The 2021 ACM Awards begin at 8PM ET and will air live on CBS and stream live on Paramount+. Sign up for Paramount+ here.