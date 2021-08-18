1 Dead, 1 Injured After Sports Car, Pickup Collide Near Laramie

A head-on collision south of Laramie on Aug. 11 left one driver dead and injured another, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6:12 p.m. near milepost 411 on U.S. 287, near The Buttes.

The patrol says a sports car was northbound when it crossed the centerline and began traveling north in the southbound lane.

The patrol says an oncoming vehicle swerved to the left to avoid hitting the sports car head-on, but a pickup behind the vehicle was unable to do so.

According to a crash report, the sports car "came to an immediate uncontrolled rest partially in the southbound lane" and the pickup "traveled off the road to the right and came to rest in the ditch."

Despite being buckled up behind the wheel, the crash claimed the life of 43-year-old California resident Ken Nam.

The crash report didn't list any possible contributing factors.

