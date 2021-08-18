UW Mandatory Testing Began Today

Today, August 18, more than 2,500 University of Wyoming employees and students submitted saliva samples for required COVID-19 testing today.

There are at least four more days of testing planned for those who schedule online.

Get our free mobile app

While the university appreciates that so many people complied with the testing requirement today, some arrived to be tested this morning who hadn’t signed up for appointments, resulting in long lines outside the Crane-Hill Dining Center. This resulted in some individuals who were scheduled for testing today not be able to do so.

All UW employees and students who’ll spend any time on campus this fall are required to be tested for COVID-19 in the next week and applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

The Board of Trustees directed that all employees and students be tested upon return to the university as part of a plan to proceed with a traditional, in-person fall semester while taking steps to manage COVID-19 amid an increase in cases locally and nationally.