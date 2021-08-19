Colorado Woman Severely Injured In Moose Attack

A 79 year-old woman was severely injured when a moose protecting her calves charged the woman who was outside walking a dog on a leash.

According to 9 News, the woman had apparently seen the moose earlier in the day but thought it had left the area when she went outside with the dog. CPW stated that the attack happened in a rural area just outside of Glenwood Springs and that another person in the house saw the woman being stomped and called for help.

Earlier in the year, a Steamboat Springs man got banged up when a cow moose charged at him, thankfully only causing minor injuries.

That incident occurred when his dog started barking at the cow moose and the man reached down to get his dog.

The below incident occurred in Clear Creek County recently when a hiker thought it would be a good idea to get an up close video of a moose in the wild...(NOT a good idea.)

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, up until about 20 years ago, moose sightings in Colorado were pretty rare, but with all of the growth and expansion into their territory, they've become much more common. This is especially common during their rut season (their mating season) which starts up here in a couple of weeks and rolls through most of October.

Moose are huge and agile wild animals: if you see one in the wild, respect it, give it plenty of space and for the love of all that's sacred, don't try to get a more up close pic or video, because you may not live to see it.

Check out some of the safety tips you can use in a moose encounter thanks to our friends at CPW HERE.

