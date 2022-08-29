Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans are separated and going through a divorce. The "Heartfirst" singer and announced the news on Instagram.

Taking to her IG Story, Ballerini recognized how the news is now of public record, so, "I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce."

This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It's hard to find the words here ... but I feel extremely grateful for years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons.

There were no indications that the pair's nearly five-year marriage was under duress in recent weeks or months. Ballerini's last Instagram post with Evans celebrated their four-year anniversary last December, but that sparsity wasn't too unusual for the singer.

Evans last featured his wife in June, after she performed at CMA Fest.

"Right before she CRUSHED the big stage," the Australian singer wrote at the time. "Couldn't be more proud."

Ballerini and Evans met in March 2016, when they hosted the Country Music Channel Awards in Australia together. She remembered being swept off her feet, admitting they shared their first kiss that night. Before the year ended they were engaged, with the two getting married in December 2017 in Cabo San Lucas.

At the Dec. 2 ceremony, Ballerini walked barefoot down the aisle in a Berta gown, while Evans wore a tux by Joseph Abboud. They exchanged David Yurman rings with customized messages engraved inside. Over the next years, they were frequent red carpet companions.

attachment-Kelsea Ballerini Morgn Evans Jason Kempin, Getty Images for ACM loading...

Musically, Ballerini's career has flourished since their wedding day. She's notched two No. 1 songs and two more Top 5 singles and released several albums. In fact, her Subject to Change album is slated for next month, featuring the song "Heartfirst."

Evans' single "Kiss Somebody" peaked just inside the Top 20 in 2018, giving him his biggest hit in the U.S. so far. He's still signed to Warner Music Nashville, and the couple lived in the Nashville area during the length of their marriage. He was not photographed earlier this week when Ballerini played the ACM Honors ceremony in Nashville. Her cover of Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" was among the show's highlights.

attachment-ballerini divorce note Instagram/KelseaBallerini loading...

To close her message to fans, Ballerini asked for patience and understanding.

"Please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can," she says.

