Kenny Chesney tells the story of a woman finding her own way in the world in the cinematic music video for his latest single, "Everyone She Knows."

In the tune, Chesney sings about a single woman who has aged out of the party stage, but who has not yet settled down like her friends. The song doesn’t frame this stage as a bad thing, but instead, as a freeing time during which a woman can truly be herself.

“She's a Marilyn in blue jeans with a touch of Jackie O / She’s stuck between 17 and everyone she knows,” he sings in the chorus.

The music video, which was directed by Shaun Silva, echoes the notion of the song by following the story of a young woman on a free-wheeling journey of independence.

At the beginning of the clip, the video’s main character is seen enjoying the great expanse of Yosemite National Park before taking off in her van to visit other scenic locations. She travels along coastal highways, into the Grand Canyon and through mountain ranges as Chesney appears onscreen to tell the adventurous story through song. With each new location, viewers are greeted with picturesque, striking visuals that only aid in sharing the song's freeing message.

“When Shaun and I started talking about who this woman should be, we wanted to show her on the road, in the world, against a backdrop of the path not taken,” Chesney says of the video. “Whether it’s the woman FaceTiming friends, sitting on top of her van or by the fire, you get that sense of not just how big the world is, but how great her spirit is. To me, those free spirits should be empowered to chase their dreams and show us what the rest of us miss.”

Although the song was co-written by Shane McAnally, Ross Copperman and Josh Osborne, Chesney says the tune reminds him of the independent women in his own life.

"I have been surrounded by strong women who lead these lives on their own terms my whole life,” Chesney says. “Nothing is more powerful or interesting than a woman who has a sense of her destiny and is willing to go chase it. It’s not always conventional, but that’s what makes their passion so much stronger. Whether it’s my island friends, musicians like Grace Potter, several women on my team; they have a way of embracing life that's unlike anyone else – and I think that's awesome."

“Everyone She Knows” was released as Chesney’s fifth single from his Here and Now album, following his recent No. 1 hit, “Knowing You.” The singer will take off on his Here and Now Tour this summer, beginning April 23 in Tampa.

