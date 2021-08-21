Kenny Rogers lived an incredible life, and he knew how to live it well. The country superstar, actor, author and all-around entertainer lived like the entertainment icon he was in a series of incredibly lavish properties that were fit for real-life royalty.

Rogers shot to fame with a long string of country and crossover adult contemporary and pop hits in the'70s, '80s and even into the '90s that included "Lucille," "The Gambler," "Lady," "You Decorated My Life" and a collaboration with Dolly Parton titled "Islands in the Stream" in 1981 that was a game-changer for both of them, propelling them from country success into mainstream superstardom.

Rogers scored 24 No. 1 hits over the course of his career, and he also won a slew of awards for his music, including three Grammy Awards, 19 American Music Awards, 11 People’s Choice Awards, eight Academy of Country Music Awards, six Country Music Association Awards (including the CMA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013) and the Artist of a Lifetime Award at the CMT Artists of the Year 2015 award show. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2013.

Rogers died in March of 2020 of natural causes at the age of 81. An outpouring of tributes from friends, fans and colleagues followed, and many of them commented on his sense of fun and zest for life. That's reflected by the multiple opulent residences that Rogers owned over the years in different parts of the country, pictures of which reveal a man who certainly had a taste for the finer things.

Scroll through below to see inside Rogers' various spectacular estates through the years.

PICTURES: See Inside Kenny Rogers' Jaw-Dropping Atlanta Mansion Kenny Rogers' 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom, 6,9991-square-foot mansion in the high-dollar area of Buckhead in Atlanta was absolutely spectacular. Highlights include a striking two-story entryway and sweeping staircase leading to very formal living and dining rooms. There is also a large eat-in kitchen with booth seating, and the great room features a 20-foot ceiling.

Other amenities include a massive upstairs master suite that includes its own fireplace, separate sitting room, luxurious bathroom and a massive walk-in closet. The luxurious home also features guest suites, a screening room, a full-sized bar, a game room and more. Ornate arched doors, oversized windows throughout and stunning trims, light fixtures and ceilings add to the luxurious feel of the stately home, which Rogers listed for $4,495,000 in 2019.

PICTURES: See Inside Kenny Rogers' Palatial Atlanta Estate Rogers' 13,000-square-foot estate outside of Atlanta featured 6 bedrooms, 8 full and 4 half bathrooms.

The opulent mansion features wrought iron entry gates and a spacious two-story foyer with matching curved staircases, as well as elegant and very formal living and dining rooms. There's an enormous eat-in kitchen with a massive double island, along with 10 fireplaces scattered throughout the residence. The mind-boggling manor also boasts a conservatory, a combination family room and game room with its own full bar and a private movie theater with stadium seating.

The mansion's gigantic master suite comprises two walk-in closets with private dressing rooms, as well as a vast formal bathroom with brass fixtures and marble floors. There's also a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment above the garage, which could serve as extra space for visiting family or live-in staff members.

Rogers purchased the luxurious Mediterranean estate in 2012 for $1.5 million. He sold it for $2.383 million in 2018.