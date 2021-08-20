Why Does This Air Mattress Have Over 63,000 Ratings?

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

When I'm making a purchase, I'm always drawn to items that have both a high star rating AND tons of reviews. I figure the combo means I can't go wrong. So when I saw that this air mattress had 4.5/5 stars with 63,698 ratings (at the time I'm writing this), my jaw hit the floor. Time to see what the fuss is about!

Amazon

Whether you're accommodating guests or you yourself are on the go and need an impromptu bed, the built-in 120V pump will inflate and deflate the airbed with the simple switch of a button. The whole thing's inflated in four minutes flat!

The elevated height makes it easier to get in and out of, and it makes it feel a lot more like a traditional bed. It has a soft-flocked surface and sides for extra comfort, and the indented sides help to keep your fitted sheets in place.

Amazon

A common complaint with air mattresses is that they deflate or sag over time, but what makes this one unique is that the inside is comprised of thousands of high-strength polyester fibers that offer amazing durability for lasting comfort, stability and support.

Buy it: https://amzn.to/3m4pmP3