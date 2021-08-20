Why Does This Air Mattress Have Over 63,000 Ratings?
As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.
When I'm making a purchase, I'm always drawn to items that have both a high star rating AND tons of reviews. I figure the combo means I can't go wrong. So when I saw that this air mattress had 4.5/5 stars with 63,698 ratings (at the time I'm writing this), my jaw hit the floor. Time to see what the fuss is about!
Intex Comfort Dura-Beam Airbed Internal Electric Pump Bed
Whether you're accommodating guests or you yourself are on the go and need an impromptu bed, the built-in 120V pump will inflate and deflate the airbed with the simple switch of a button. The whole thing's inflated in four minutes flat!
The elevated height makes it easier to get in and out of, and it makes it feel a lot more like a traditional bed. It has a soft-flocked surface and sides for extra comfort, and the indented sides help to keep your fitted sheets in place.
A common complaint with air mattresses is that they deflate or sag over time, but what makes this one unique is that the inside is comprised of thousands of high-strength polyester fibers that offer amazing durability for lasting comfort, stability and support.
