LARAMIE -- University of Wyoming head coach Colleen Corbin sported a pair of cowboy boots this summer during her Zoom interview for the head coaching job of the Cowgirls. Naturally, it made sense for her to wear them during UW’s season opener Friday at the Madrid Sports Complex.

After Friday’s result, the cowboy boots are likely here to stay. Wyoming claimed a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Colorado School of Mines to kick off the Corbin era in style.

“It only felt fitting that today I wore them,” Corbin said. “My message to them was that there’s probably plenty of people out there that think that’s a little aggressive, but the whole point is to have fun and have a good time. These kids are so excited to embrace that.”

The Cowgirls were having plenty of fun midway through the second half when they earned the equalizer. Junior Faith Joiner came off the bench and scored off a feed from redshirt junior Jamie Tatum to level the contest at 1-1 in the 71st minute.

“Faith coming off the bench and scoring for us, is huge,” Corbin said. “That’s what you want out of your bench – to be able to turn to when you’re struggling, and let them change the game for you.”

Wyoming kept the pressure on and soon created another scoring opportunity that afforded it the lead. Pressure in the box eventually resulted in an own goal by Mines in the 81st minute, which gave the game its final tally.

The Orediggers owned a 1-0 advantage on an 18th minute goal from Hannah Rowan. Wyoming went into half, owning that deficit and quite confident in its ability to overcome it.

“To see them come out (of halftime) and really elevate and try to solve the problem, was great,” Corbin said. “Every time a player came off, we had a conversation, here’s what we need to do, and they applied the information given.”

Redshirt junior goalkeeper Alex Daws made the pair of goals stand up. She registered four saves and a couple of those occurred in the first 70 minutes, keeping the Cowgirls within striking distance.

“Alex was a stud today,” Corbin said. “She made a couple really good saves. Our conversation leading up was, ‘You’re in this role, and you have to own it.’ She walked over before the game and I asked if she was ready, and she had ‘Own it,’ written in tape on her wrist. And she did. She was a stud today.”

Mines goalkeeper Sierra Roth made seven saves. Joiner tested Roth with three shots on target, while sophomore Alyssa Bedard had a pair of shots on frame. Sophomore Nikayla Copenhaver and freshmen Maddi Chance and Taylor Brook each recorded one shot on target.

Wyoming returns to the pitch Thursday against Nebraska at Omaha. That game is slated for 4 p.m. at the Madrid Sports Complex.

