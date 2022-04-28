The photo that Kristen Bell shared of herself with Yellowstone star Luke Grimes was interesting, but it was the show's comment that has fans wondering if The Good Place star has signed on to join the Duttons. Grimes plays Kacey Dutton on the Paramount Network Western, which set for Season 5 this fall.

Bell's husband Dax Shepard shared the picture first, saying, "Well, that’s a wrap on my marriage! I wish you both well, and I don’t blame either of you. Fair play @lukegrimes."

While Grimes is on Instagram and has nearly 200,000 followers, he's yet to post about the picture. The official Yellowstone Instagram account responded with three thinking emojis, a sign that there is more to the story, perhaps. When Bell re-grammed, they spilled more tea.

"Sister wives? Nah, let’s go with Brother husbands. @lukegrimes welcome to the family and @daxshepard, as usual, thank u for being so supportive," she captions. "We’re all Duttons now!"

The top comment is from Yellowstone. The show wrote, "Welcome to the Yellowstone," which is why so many people are interested. The smiling cowboy emoji that followed does nothing to clarify.

No additional cast members for Season 5 have been announced yet, so it's not clear if someone was just being cute or if Bell is actually joining the cast. The role would stretch her in new ways. A teen drama called Veronica Mars and a role in the Showtime comedy House of Lies came before her starring role in The Good Place on NBC. It's hard to imagine her fitting in with the bunkhouse boys, but crazier things have happened. Before Yellowstone, Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) was mostly known for roles in her native Britain, and none of them required her to be as ruthless as she is in the Taylor Sheridan drama.

