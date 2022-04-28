Gabby Barrett's husband, Cade Foehner, often appears playing guitar alongside his wife on stage, and at a recent show in Florida, he showcased a sweet new love song dedicated to Barrett.

According to Music Mayhem, Barrett was performing at the Seven Seas Food Festival at SeaWorld in Orlando, Fla., when Foehner debuted the tune. In a video a festivalgoer shared online, Foehner takes a seat next to Barrett before introducing the song.

“So this song is one that I do for my wife, I wrote it for her a long time ago,” Foehner shares. “I wrote it for her when we first started dating and I figured I’d play it out here for you. It’s called ‘I Love You.'"

Foehner then launches into the love song, showcasing his skills on acoustic guitar while singing the passionate lyrics.

"Well, I'm not afraid to die / I would give my life / Give you everything I own, the blood in my bones / 'Cause I, I love you," he sings in one verse.

Taking on a country-rock flair, Foehner then belts the lyrics to Barrett through the bridge while the "Good Ones" singer watches and smiles.

Barrett and Foehner met as fellow contestants on Season 16 of American Idol. They got engaged in March of 2019, and they married in October of that year in Texas. The two have since welcomed a daughter named Baylah May in January of 2021.

Foehner is no stranger to writing songs about his wife; he previously released a tune called "Baby, Let's Do This" in 2019.

Barrett reportedly performed her hits "I Hope," "Pick Me Up" and "The Good Ones" at the SeaWorld Performance. She also covered Dolly Parton's "Jolene," and she and Foehner teamed up for a rendition of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's "Nobody but You."

See Country Music's 50 Greatest Love Songs: