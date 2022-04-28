Sweetwater County Sheriff Auctioning Off Cars, A Boat, Next Week

The Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office will be auctioning off abandoned and court-forfeited vehicles--and one boat-- on Tuesday, May 3.

Bids on many of the cars and the boat start at $100.That's according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.

According to the post, the following vehicles will be auctioned off:

- 2007 Chrysler Sebring (starting bid of $150)

- 2002 Dodge Durango (starting bid of $150)

- 2001 Volkswagen Beetle (starting bid of $100)

- 2008 Chrysler Aspen (starting bid of $100)

- 2001 Buick Park Avenue (starting bid of $570)

- 2004 Toyota Camry (starting bid of $264)

- Boat & boat trailer (starting bid of $100)

The auction will be held at the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office at 50140B U.S. Highway 191 south in Rock Springs at 11 a.m.

The Facebook post also includes the following:

Did you know: Our agency occasionally sells abandoned property and property held pursuant to court-ordered writs of execution. Some of the property is seized and sold to satisfy civil judgments. When sales are ordered, we post notices in public places and publish them in the newspaper in accordance with Wyoming law before holding a public auction.

