UW Adds In Person Spring Commencement

The University of Wyoming has decided to conduct its 2021 spring commencement with face-to-face ceremonies that are livestreamed.

The events are being set to take place Friday and Saturday, May 14-15.

Up to four abbreviated, in-person ceremonies will be conducted in the Arena-Auditorium, with each graduate allowed a limited number of guest tickets. Social distancing and face masks will be observed in the seating of both the graduates and their guests.

Graduates also will have the opportunity to participate in commencement virtually, as the university announced previously.

The ceremonies each will feature an abbreviated program of speakers, followed by the awarding of degrees.