Winter Storm Warning For Cheyenne and Laramie Friday Through Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southeastern Wyoming, including Cheyenne, Laramie, and the Interstates 80 and 25 corridors. The Warning is in effect from last Friday night through Sunday.

The Weather Service says, "Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 35 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph."

National Weather Service Cheyenne

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 231 PM MST Thu Mar 11 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MAJORITY OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING LATE FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH FOR WIDESPREAD PROLONGED VERY HEAVY SNOW EVENT WITH POSSIBLE BLIZZARD CONDITIONS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY FOR THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE... WYZ101>103-106>108-116>119-121200- /O.UPG.KCYS.WS.A.0004.210312T0600Z-210315T1200Z/ /O.NEW.KCYS.WS.W.0009.210313T0600Z-210315T1200Z/ Converse County Lower Elevations-Niobrara County- North Laramie Range- Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County- East Platte County-Goshen County-South Laramie Range- South Laramie Range Foothills-Central Laramie County- East Laramie County- Including the cities of Bill, Douglas, Deer Creek, Glenrock, Lusk, Redbird, Garrett, Bordeaux, Wheatland, Guernsey, Torrington, Buford, Pumpkin Vine, Vedauwoo, Whitaker, Federal, Horse Creek, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs 231 PM MST Thu Mar 11 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM MST FRIDAY TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 35 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Southeastern Wyoming including Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 * WHEN...From 11 PM MST Friday to 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 231 PM MST Thu Mar 11 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MAJORITY OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING LATE FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH FOR WIDESPREAD PROLONGED VERY HEAVY SNOW EVENT WITH POSSIBLE BLIZZARD CONDITIONS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY FOR THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE... WYZ104-105-109-110-113>115-121200- /O.UPG.KCYS.WS.A.0004.210312T0000Z-210315T1200Z/ /O.NEW.KCYS.WS.W.0009.210313T0600Z-210315T1200Z/ Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains-Shirley Basin- Central Carbon County-North Snowy Range Foothills- Upper North Platte River Basin-Snowy Range-Laramie Valley- Including the cities of Seminoe Dam, Medicine Bow, Shirley Basin, Rawlins, Arlington, Elk Mountain, Saratoga, Encampment, Centennial, Albany, Bosler, and Laramie 231 PM MST Thu Mar 11 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM MST FRIDAY TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 27 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Southeastern Wyoming including Interstate-80 * WHEN...From 11 PM MST Friday to 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

