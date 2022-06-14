The news that Lainey Wilson is joining the cast of Yellowstone for its upcoming Season 5 just broke on Friday (June 10), but in a new interview, the country singer-turned-actor says she's already been filming some of her scenes.

"We are in the process of it right now," Wilson tells Entertainment Tonight. "It's going great, and I'm surprising myself."

Wilson has had her music featured on the hit Paramount Network show multiple times, and she says series co-creator and writer Taylor Sheridan called her in February of 2022 and said he wanted to write a part specifically for her for Yellowstone Season 5.

"I said, 'You sure you wanna do that?'" she relates with a laugh. "He told me, 'Lainey, you can do it.'"

The "Things a Man Oughta Know" and "Never Say Never" hitmaker says she's been taking "a few" acting lessons, and they've been going well.

"I've been acting a fool my whole life," she quips, "so this might be second nature!"

Wilson will play a musician named Abby on the show, and she is one of several new additions to the cast of Yellowstone in Season 5. Kai Caster (American Horror Story) joins the show as a young cowboy named Rowdy, while Lilli Kay (Your Honor) will play Clara Brewer, a new assistant for one of the Dutton family. Dawn Olivieri, who previously appeared on the Yellowstone prequel 1883, will portray Sarah Atwood, described as "a confident, corporate shark and a new arrival to Montana."

Josh Lucas (Young John Dutton), Jacki Weaver (Caroline Warner), Kylie Rogers (Young Beth Dutton) and Kyle Red Silverstein (Young Rip Wheeler) will all return for Season 5 of Yellowstone, and the show has upped Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) and Wendy Moniz (Governor Lynelle Perry) to series regulars for the new season, as well as Jen Landon (Teeter) and Kathryn Kelly (Emily).

Season 5 of Yellowstone began filming in Montana in mid-May, and it's scheduled to premiere on Nov. 13. The entire principal cast is set to return, including Kevin Costner (John Dutton), Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton), Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler), Kelsey Asbille (Monica Dutton), Brecken Merrill (Tate Dutton), Jefferson White (Jimmy Hurdstrom), Forrie Smith (Lloyd Pierce), Denim Richards (Colby Mayfield), Ian Bohen (Ryan), Finn Little (Carter), Ryan Bingham (Walker) and Gil Birmingham (Thomas Rainwater).

Season 5 will consist of 14 episodes that are set to air in two sections of 7 episodes apiece. Seasons 1-4 of the hit Paramount Network show are currently available to stream via Peacock. As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

