Win Tickets to the Chugwater Chili Cookoff on June 18!

Do you love eating chili? Are you a sucker for spicy food? Maybe you just like the thought of spending an afternoon taste-testing the best chilis Wyoming has to offer? Either way, we have an awesome opportunity for you!

Starting today, June 14 through Thursday, June 16, you can enter to win 4 tickets to the Chugwater Chili Cookoff! Here's how:

App Entries

Download the app - there's a helpful link below to get you started. Watch for surprise app alerts with a codeword - that's your ticket to entry! Click on the app alert and enter the codeword into the app. Score! You've entered the contest.

Facebook Bonus Entries

Want more chances to win? Check out our Facebook page for additional opportunities to engage with posts and score extra entries into the contest.

Winners

Winners will be notified on Thursday evening. Tickets will be emailed for winners to print off - easy peasy!