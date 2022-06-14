High Wind Warnings, Watches Posted For SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted high wind warnings and watches for much of southeast Wyoming on Tuesday.

The agency posted this statement on its Facebook page:

''High Wind Warnings have been expanded to cover much of southeast Wyoming today. High Wind Watches remain in effect for Rawlins, Laramie and Shirley Basin where confidence remains lower for strong winds. Westerly winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts as high as 60 mph are likely in the warned areas today through 6PM. Light and high profile vehicles will be vulnerable to blow offs or blow overs. For the latest forecast, refer to weather.gov/cys."