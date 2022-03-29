Home On the Range Animal Haven in Laramie is going to be expanding its facilities thanks to receiving a grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation. The new expansion of facilities will allow for much more interaction with visitors of all ages.

According to a press release from Home On the Range Animal Haven, the new expansion of facilities will include 'a wind break and larger barnyard with additional space for visitors and volunteers to interact with the animals.'

Home On the Range was established back in 2012 and focuses on neglected, abandoned, and abused animals. The organization has evolved into an Animal Haven that is a source for hope through humans to connect with animals and display their non-judgmental and unconditional love for those animals.

The grant will be received from the Wyoming Community Foundation's LEK Endowment Fund. With the grant allowing for the expansion of facilities, the hope is to allow caretakers of the animals to direct them into different areas which will make for much more interaction with all visitors at the Animal Haven.

As noted in the recent press release, local animal activist Susan Weidel spoke of Home On the Range's role in the community:

Home on the Range Animal Haven is an invaluable resource in the Laramie Community...The Haven plays a vital role in helping children and youth throughout the community learn about compassion and how to care for the animals with whom we share our world. After ten years, Home on the Range continues to care for many animals in need, provides educational opportunities for kids and teens and offers a unique and empowering volunteer experience for the Laramie community.

Home On the Range Animal Haven is the only large animal sanctuary in Albany County. For more info about Home On the Range, you can visit or donate at laramiehomeontherange.org. Or you can also contact Deb Roberts at 307-760-0534.

