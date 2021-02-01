Laramie County K-9 Sniffs Out 100 Pounds of Weed During I-80 Stop

Troopers with the Wyoming Highway Patrol made a large marijuana bust over the weekend thanks to a K-9 with the Laramie County Sheriff's Office.

The bust occurred Sunday around 9:43 a.m. near the Otto Road exit on Interstate 80, about 10 miles west of Cheyenne.

The sheriff's office says K-9 Arie and his handler, Deputy Grimm, were called to assist troopers with the traffic stop, and Arie sniffed out 100 pounds of suspected marijuana.

"We work very closely with the sheriff's office," said Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Tim Romig. "They have excellently trained dogs."

Yesterday's bust comes just six weeks after K-9 Hilde and her handler, Sgt. Gilmore, helped troopers bust a trucker on I-80 who had 200 pounds of marijuana in their cab.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app