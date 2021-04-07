LCSO K-9 Sniffs Out Nearly 300 Pounds of Weed During Traffic Stop

A Laramie County Sheriff's K-9 proved himself to be the ultimate good boy last month when he sniffed out nearly 300 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

According to a Facebook post, K-9 Arie and his handler, Deputy J. Grimm, were called to Sapp Bros. on March 10 after the Wyoming Highway Patrol requested assistance with a vehicle they had stopped.

Arie alerted on the vehicle and a subsequent search led to the discovery of 296.6 pounds of suspected marijuana.

The bust came just three days after Arie sniffed out 24.1 pounds of suspected marijuana and seven grams of suspected ecstasy and Xanax pills in the center console of a truck that troopers contacted at the pump at the TA east of Cheyenne.