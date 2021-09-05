Brian Kozak Says He’s Running For Laramie County Sheriff

Former Cheyenne Police Cheif Brian Kozak took to social media on Saturday to confirm his widely-expected candidacy for Sheriff of Laramie County in 2022.

He posted the following comments on Facebook:

Brian spent the last several months talking to county residents and sheriff employees. He will explain what folks want in their next sheriff and outline his action plan to address the issues at his campaign announcement party on Saturday, September 18th, 2021, at the Albany Restaurant @ 3:00 PM. Please register for the party at www.BrianKozak.com and enjoy free appetizers and drink.

Kozak was the longest-serving police chief in Cheyenne history, holding the position from 2010 until January of this year when incoming Mayor Patrick Collins declined to re-appoint him to the position.

The decision not to appoint Kozak was a controversial one, with some of the chief's supporters claiming it was because of a dispute with Cheyenne Frontier Days over who should pay for police security at the event. Collins denied those allegations, saying his decision not to reappoint the chief was based on crime statistics from Kozak's own police department.

Kozak disputed that assertion, claiming Collins acted on information that had been tainted by a software error.

Current Laramie County Sheriff Danny Glick is retiring at the end of his term after four terms in office.

Even though the primary election is almost a year away Kozak joins a field of declared candidates that already includes long-time Sheriff's office stalwart Don Hollingshead, as well as Patrick Long and James Barth.

All are running as Republicans.