Laramie County Sheriff’s Deputy Wounded In Shooting Incident

A Laramie County Sheriff's Deputy was wounded in a Saturday afternoon shooting in the Miles Court area, according to a release from the Laramie County Sheriff's Office.

In the release, Capt. Don Hollingshead says the deputy was listed as being in stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

The suspect is dead.

Neither the suspect nor the deputy who was wounded is named in the release.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident started when sheriff's deputies contacted a suspect in the Cahill Park area about a prior assault report at Laramie County Community College. A slow-speed chase then started, which ended in the area of Miles Court, where an officer-involved shooting took place, resulting in the wounding of a Patrol Deputy.

The incident has been turned over to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation [DCI] for further investigation. We will report further details on the incident as they become available.