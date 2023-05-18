Laramie’s Eppson Center Invites You to a Groovy 70s Birthday Bash

It's time to boogie! Laramie's Eppson Center invites you and all your friends to a night of live music, games, dancing, and more. So are you ready to time travel to the time of lava lamps, bell bottoms, and Farrah Fawcett hairdos?

Get our free mobile app

The Eppson Center Presents 'That 70s Party.'

This fabulous party celebrates the Eppson Center's 50 years of service to Laramie and Albany County. The groovy gathering will help raise money for the center while giving partygoers a night to remember!

What's Going Down at 'That 70s Party'?

Lava lamps? Check. Soul train? Check. Tie-dye shirts? Absolutely.

The best of the 1970s will be represented at the Eppson Center's bash. You'll get the chance to play 1970s games (winners get jello shots!) In addition, there will be 1970s folk music, rock, country, disco, and funk to jam to. Plus, a silent auction and raffle offer attendees a chance to win fun prizes and cash. And, of course, photo ops, karaoke, and sooo much more.

In addition to endless entertainment, you'll enjoy a catered 1970s buffet and adult beverages. Make sure to get to the event by 5:50 p.m. - that's when the cake gets cut, and everyone will toast the Eppson Center to a marvelous 50 years of service.

How Much is a Ticket to 'That 70s Party?

A ticket to this slammin' party is just $50. Your ticket includes food and beverages. Get the full schedule of events here.

Need a 1970s Costume? Laramie's NU2U Has You Covered.

The Eppson Center recommends checking out the 'That 70s Party' section in Laramie's fave thrift clothing store 'NU2U.' Check out the shop at 320 S 5th St. for your groovy getup.