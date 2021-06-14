Some of the Best Rivers and Streams to Fish Around Laramie

2

The Gray Reef section of the North Platte River was voted #1 by American Angler Magazine in its winter edition of 2005, as the top spot in the world for large trout.

This is where good eastern brook trout fishermen come to find nirvana-you have a better chance at a trophy rainbow (or, for that matter, brown) on the North Platte than you do just about anywhere else in the lower 48 (American Angler Magazine).

The Gray Reef, located 30 miles south of Casper on Wyoming State Highway 220, is one of two Blue Ribbon tail waters on the North Platte River. It is considered one of the best Rainbow trout fisheries in the country with fish averaging 16-20 inches and plenty of fish in the 10-pound range.

Fishing from a drift boat or raft is the best way to explore this area because of the limited public water to wade fish. When floating this stretch be careful where you drop anchor or get out of the boat.

Wyoming state law states that the landowner owns everything but the water that you are floating on. There have been several fishermen that have been fined up to $250 for trespassing on private land. The largest public stretch of river is located below Government Bridge, at Clarkson Hill, and By the Way Ranch Public Fishing areas. There are several other less significant access points that are mainly used as boat launching points, including Government Bridge, Sechrist, Bessemer Bend, and Robertson Road, each of which has a boat ramp.

Fly Patterns: Red San Juan Worms, Reef worms, Egg patterns, scuds (especially in orange), red hots, zebra midges, ray charles, Goldie Locks Vanilla buggers, Thin Mints, Squirrel Leeches, Hot Head Leeches, PMD nymphs