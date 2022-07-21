Three Laramie Girls Softball teams won titles at last weekend’s USA Softball of Wyoming state championship tournament in Gillette.

The 10U B, 12U B, and 16U B division teams all won the crown and got rings for their championship wins.

The 10U squad had to play two championship games, but they were able to bring home the title. Laramie went 2-0 in pool play with victories over Cheyenne Extreme 10U Garcia and Wyoming Mystix 10U. They opened bracket play with a 13-0 win over Cody Pride. Laramie beat WYCO 10U, 12-5, to advance to the title game. WYCO got their rematch and topped the Lightning, 9-4. That forced an, if necessary, second, winner-take-all championship game. With one out in the bottom of the sixth inning, an error allowed a Laramie batter to reach safely. Vassy Goetz came through with the walk-off, game-winning RBI triple to right field, and Laramie won the title, 9-8.

LGS title team Courtesy: Laramie Girls Softball loading...

The 12U team rolled to the state title with a 6-0 mark. After a 2-0 record in pool play, Laramie defeated Cody Pride 17-1 in their first bracket game. Next up was the Gillette Blue Jays 12U. The Lightning took care of business with a 24-6 victory. A 12-4 win over WYCO 12U put Laramie in the title game against Wyoming Mystix 12U. The Lightning scored four runs in the first and shutout Mystix, 8-0. Sloane Claude had three hits and two RBIs. Emma Hungerford added two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs. Delany Suloff tossed a three-hit shutout on the pitching rubber.

LGS title team Courtesy: Laramie Girls Softball loading...

The 16U squad battled their way to a state crown. They split their pool play games last Friday in Gillette with a loss to Cody and a win over the Oil City Stars from Casper. In bracket play, Laramie defeated Wicked 307 16U out of Gillette, 7-4. Next was a rematch with the Stars, and the Lightning scored in each of the first three innings for a 4-1 win. Paige Kuhn allowed one run on nine hits with five strikeouts in the complete game victory. The championship was a rematch against Cody Pride. Laramie fell behind, 4-2 through three innings. They tied it in the sixth and took the lead with five runs in the seventh. Kailyn Ruckman started the rally with a solo home run. Emily Sirdoreus followed a few batters later with an RBI double for a 6-5 lead. After an RBI groundout by Paysen Witte, Calli Cass added a two-run single which provided the final margin of 9-5. Sirdoreus had three hits and two RBIs, while Cass added three RBIs.

LGS title team Courtesy: Laramie Girls Softball loading...

Laramie also was runner-up in the 12U Rec Division. The Lightning was also represented in the 8U Pitching Machine, 10U Rec, and 14U B divisions. All three of those teams finished within the top five of their brackets.