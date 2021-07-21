Two Champions and Six Place Top Three for Laramie Girls Softball

Championships at the 8U Machine Pitch and 10U B divisions highlighted a good weekend for Laramie Girls Softball at the state championships in Gillette.

Laramie had nine teams play across the 11 divisions over three days. Six of the nine finished in the top three.

Teams played two pool play games last Friday before they entered double-elimination bracket play on Saturday and Sunday which determined the champions.

Courtesy: Michelle Collins

For the fourth consecutive year, Laramie won the 8U division. They won their two pool play games by slim margins but then rolled through three bracket games. LGS was the top seed and beat the Lil’ Rebels from Casper, 8-0, in their first game. A 14-5 victory over the Lady Lobos from Wheatland put Laramie into the championship. LGS finished off a long day last Saturday, in style. Laramie defeated Lander 13-5 for the title.

Courtesy: Nicole Hauser

The second crown came at the next level up. The Laramie Lightning won the 10U B division championship in dominating fashion. LGS went 5-0 over the weekend. They won two pool play games last Friday by combined scores of 33-5. Laramie opened bracket action with a 20-4 victory over Cheyenne Extreme. Then, they played their tightest game of the weekend. A 5-3 win over the Gillette Blue Jays put LGS in the championship. Laramie dominated with a 17-0 victory over the Sheridan Mystix. In all, LGS outscored opponents 75-12 across the five wins last weekend.

Runner-up finishes came in the 12U and 16U Rec divisions.

Laramie 12U Rec split their pool play games. After a close win in their first game of bracket play, Laramie lost. LGS bounced back to win three straight games and reach the championship before they fell to Wheatland in the title game.

Laramie 16U Rec earned the top seed after two pool play wins. After a win over Worland, 13-1, LGS lost to Rock Springs, 9-5. A hard-fought 11-9 victory over Lander put Laramie back into the championship against Rock Springs. LGS jumped out to a 9-1 lead through 4 innings, but the Storm scored 16 unanswered runs over two innings and beat Laramie, 17-9, in the title game.

LGS had a pair of third-place finishes at the 16U B and 12U B divisions.

Laramie also had teams in the 10U Rec, 14U B, and 18U Rec divisions.