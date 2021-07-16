USA Softball of Wyoming State Championship Pool Play Scoreboard
The 2021 Wyoming State Softball Championships begin with pool play action on Friday in Gillette.
Here are the schedules across the 10 divisions being contested this weekend. Each of the 63 teams plays two games in pool play before entering a double-elimination bracket on Saturday and Sunday.
8U REC:
Final Score: Wheatland 8 Buffalo 4
Final Score: Laramie 6 Lander 4
Final Score: Casper 5 Wheatland 4
Final Score: Buffalo 4 Lander 1
Final Score: Casper 8 Laramie 1
10U B:
Final Score: Cody Pride 14 Gillette Wicked 307 13
Final Score: Cheyenne Extreme 14 Gillette Blue Jays 13
Final Score: WYCO 15 Gillette Wicked 307 2
Final Score: Laramie Lightning 12 Sheridan Mystix 3
Final Score: WYCO 13 Cody Pride 11
Cheyenne Extreme vs. Laramie Lightning – Bicentennial Field 2, 6 p.m.
Sheridan Mystix vs. Gillette Blue Jays – Bicentennial Field 2, 8 p.m.
10U Rec:
Final Score: Torrington Thunder 19 Laramie 18
Final Score: Casper Rebels 13 Buffalo Heat 6
Final Score: Valor Valkyrie 16 Laramie 13
Final Score: Teal Deal 18 Wheatland Lady Lobos 14
Final Score: Valor Valkyrie 17 Torrington Thunder 12
Buffalo Heat vs. Teal Deal – Bicentennial Field 1, 6 p.m.
Casper Rebels vs. Wheatland Lady Lobos – Bicentennial Field 1, 8 p.m.
12U B:
Final Score: Casper Rebels 6 Gillette Havoc 2
Final Score: Gillette Blue Jays 8 Cody Pride 7
Final Score: Sheridan Mystix Gold 14 WYCO 4
Final Score: Laramie Lightning 9 Cody Pride 6
Final Score: Sheridan Mystix Gold 13 Casper Rebels 9
Final Score: Laramie Lightning 12 Gillette Blue Jays 2
WYCO vs. Gillette Havoc – Bicentennial Field 4, 8 p.m.
12U Rec:
Final Score: Cheyenne Extreme 13 Lander Legends 8
Final Score: Laramie 16 Razor City Renegades 6
Final Score: Wheatland Lady Lobos 8 Sheridan Mystix Black 7
Final Score: Torrington Thunder 23 Laramie 21
Final Score: Sheridan Mystix Black 15 Cheyenne Extreme 13
Razor City Renegades vs. Torrington Thunder
Wheatland Lady Lobos vs. Lander Legends – Bicentennial Field 3, 8 p.m.
14U B:
Final Score: Cody Pride 4 Cheyenne Extreme 3
Final Score: Gillette Havoc 7 Gillette Blue Jays 2
Final Score: Laramie Lightning 5 Casper Rebels 3
Final Score: WYCO 12 Wheatland Lady Lobos 3
Final Score: Gillette Wicked 307 18 Cheyenne Extreme 1
Final Score: WYCO 14 Gillette Blue Jays 2
Cody Pride vs. Laramie Lightning
Gillette Havoc vs. Wheatland Lady Lobos
Casper Rebels vs. Gillette Wicked 307 – Energy Capital Sports Complex Field 1, 7:30 p.m.
14U Rec:
Final Score: Green River Chaos 6 Sheridan Mystix 5
Final Score: Lander Legends 11 Riverton Renegades 7
Final Score: Valor Valkyrie 23 Torrington Thunder 10
Final Score: Gillette Wicked 307 23 Lander Legends 7
Final Score: Green River Chaos 14 Torrington Thunder 6
Riverton Renegades vs. Gillette Wicked 307 – Bicentennial Field 5, 6 p.m.
Sheridan Mystix vs. Valor Valkyrie – Bicentennial Field 5, 8 p.m.
16U Rec:
Final Score: Laramie 18 Lander Legends 9
Final Score: Rock Springs Storm 10 Worland Wildfire 0
Lander Legends vs. Rock Springs Storm
Laramie vs. Worland Wildfire – Energy Capital Sports Complex Field 2, 8 p.m.
16-18 Open:
Final Score: Gillette Havoc 10 Laramie Lightning 18R 1
Final Score: Laramie Lightning 16B 2 WYCO 1
Final Score: Laramie Lightning 18R 9 Riverton Renegades 7
Final Score: Gillette Havoc 6 Laramie Lightning 16B 3
Final Score: WYCO 11 Riverton Renegades 0
18U B:
Final Score: Casper Crush 3 Wicked 307 2
Final Score: Gillette Blue Jays 10 Cody Pride 5
Final Score: Gillette Wicked 307 17 Casper Rebels 1
Final Score: Casper Crush 7 Gillette Blue Jays 5
Final Score: Cody Pride 12 Casper Rebels 5