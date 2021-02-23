Laramie High School Get New Principal

Jeff Lewis has been named as the Principal of Laramie High School after serving as Interim Principal of Laramie High School since 2020.

Lewis has spent the last 12 years as a professional in ACSD#1.

Lewis earned graduated from Northern Arizona University with a bachelor’s degree in education in 2002, and a master’s degree in education and educational leadership in 2004. Lewis earned his principal’s certificate from the University of Wyoming in 2011.