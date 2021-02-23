Laramie High School Get New Principal
Jeff Lewis has been named as the Principal of Laramie High School after serving as Interim Principal of Laramie High School since 2020.
Lewis has spent the last 12 years as a professional in ACSD#1.
Lewis earned graduated from Northern Arizona University with a bachelor’s degree in education in 2002, and a master’s degree in education and educational leadership in 2004. Lewis earned his principal’s certificate from the University of Wyoming in 2011.
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.