Where To Get COVID Vaccine in Cheyenne and Laramie County

Vaccinations against the COVID-19 coronavirus are ramping up in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Health is distributing vaccines to local providers. To make sure everyone gets a vaccine, shots will be given out according to the priority group schedule.

Currently, individuals that are eligible for a vaccine include teachers, childcare providers, people over 65, people with certain health conditions, delivery personal, grocery workers, and many food production workers. Additionally, all previous groups remain eligible. SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE HERE

COVID-19 has taken a toll on our country and our state. Since March 2020, there have been over 600 COVID-19 related deaths in Wyoming. COVID-19 is likely to be the third-leading cause of death in Wyoming in 2020, second only to heart disease and all forms of cancer. - Wyoming Department of Health

Wyoming Department of Health

COVID-19 VACCINATION LOCATION IN LARAMIE COUNTRY

The Wyoming Department of Health says that "if your priority group is currently being scheduled, you can prepare to receive your vaccine by pre-registering online." Find your county information page HERE to pre-register for your county.

MORE: Frequently Asked Questions from the WDH

Where To Get COVID Vaccines in Cheyenne and Laramie County All vaccination locations are by appointment only. The vaccine is free. Providers should not ask you to pay for the vaccine or other administrative costs, regardless of your insurance status. If you have insurance, the provider may seek reimbursement from your health insurance company for these fees, but you should not be charged. SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE HERE



