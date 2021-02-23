Wyoming High School State Wrestling Tournament: Preview 2021

The Wyoming high school state wrestling tournament is here. The event begins in Casper on Thursday, Feb. 25 with 2A. Following with 3A on Friday, Feb. 26, and 4A on Feb. 27. The tournament will be held at the Ford Wyoming Center.

Fans will be limited at the event. Please take these COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions provided by the WHSAA into consideration.

The tournament is slated to start on Thursday of this week. The event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. each day.

The event will begin with all six mats being used and then condensed down to four mats for the semi-finals.

The championship matches for each weight class will be wrestled on Mat 5.

This schedule is tentative and may be changed.

Class 2A Thursday, Feb. 25

Big Piney, Cokeville, Dubious, Glenrock, Greybull/Riverside, H.E.M. Hulett, Kemmerer, Lingle Ft. Laramie/Southeast, Lovell, Lusk, Moorcroft, Rocky Mountain, Saratoga, Sundance, Thermopolis, Wind River, Wright

According to wyowrestling.com here are the top three teams from Class 2A heading into the state tournament.

1. Wright

2. Lingle Ft. Laramie/Southeast

3. Cokeville

Let's take a look a the team champions from Class 2A last season and if there is anything you need to know heading into the 2021 state tournament.

Moorcroft has claimed the 2A team wrestling title every year since 2013. If Moorcroft is able to win again this season it will be the team's 11th wrestling title in school history. There should be some strong competition this season against the defending champs.

Looking forward let's take a look at individual wrestlers across the state that have their eyes on their third or fourth straight wrestling title.

Logan Cole, Sr. of Thermopolis is going for their third straight wrestling title (220, 2019, 220, 2020). Cole is wrestling at 195 this season and is currently ranked first according to wyowrestling.com.

Class 3A Friday, Feb. 26

Buffalo, Burns/Pine Bluffs, Cody, Douglas, Green River, Lander, Lyman, Mountain View, Newcastle/Upton, Pinedale, Powell, Rawlins, Riverton, Star Valley, Torrington, Wheatland, Worland

According to wyowrestling.com here are the top three teams from Class 3A heading into the state tournament.

1. Star Valley

2. Worland

3. Douglas

Let's take a look a the team champions from Class 3A last season and if there is anything you need to know heading into the 2021 state tournament.

Star Valley has produced some high-quality wrestling this season. Star Valley has been defending its 3A wrestling title since 2016 and looks to be in a good position to defend the title again this season. If the team wins the title this season it will be the team's 24th title in school history the most by any Wyoming high school ever.

Looking forward let's take a look at individual wrestlers across the state that have their eyes on their third or fourth straight wrestling title. There have been 24 wrestlers that have won four straight wrestling titles in Wyoming high school history

Dominic Martinez, Sr. of Green River will be wrestling for his fourth straight state championship. (106, 2018, 113, 2019, 106, 2020). Martinez is currently ranked first at 113. This is Green River's first season in 3A

Sefton Douglass, Jr. of Lyman will be going for his third straight wrestling title. (106, 2019, 113, 2020). Douglass is currently ranked first at 120 according to wyowrestling.com.

Luke Goncalves, Sr. of Worland will be going for his third straight wrestling title (160, 2019, 160, 2020). Goncalves is still wrestling at 160 this season.

Keegan Gehlhausen, Sr. of Pinedale is going for a third wrestling title (106, 2018, 126, 2019). Gehlhausen wrestled at 152 in 2020 and has been wrestling at 170 this season for Pinedale.

Cody Phelps, Jr. of Pinedale is going for his third straight wrestling title (113, 2019, 126, 2020). Phelps is wrestling at 132 this season.

Kale Corley, Sr. of Newcastle/Upton is going for his third wrestling title (120, 2018, 138, 2020). Corley is wrestling at 145 this season and is currently ranked first at that weight on wyowrestling.com.

Class 4A Saturday, Feb. 27

Campbell County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Evanston, Jackson, Kelly Walsh, Laramie, Natrona County, Rock Springs, Sheridan, Thunder Basin

According to wyowrestling.com here are the top three teams from Class 4A heading into the state tournament.

1. Sheridan

2. Natrona County

3. Thunder Basin

Let's take a look a the team champions from Class 4A last season and if there is anything you need to know heading into the 2021 state tournament.

Kelly Walsh is the two-time defending champions from Class 4A. This year the Trojans will look to add a third title to its resume. Kelly Walsh will have some strong competition for the title this season.

Looking forward let's take a look at individual wrestlers across the state that have their eyes on their third or fourth straight wrestling title. There have been 24 wrestlers that have won four straight wrestling titles in Wyoming high school history.

Analu Benabise, Sr. of Kelly Walsh will be wrestling for his fourth straight wrestling title (138, 2018, 145, 2019, 145, 2020). Benabise is currently ranked first at 152 according to wyowrestling.com.