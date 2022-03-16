Laramie Main Street Alliance (LMSA) recently announced the Inaugural International Flavor Festival. The Festival takes place at several participating restaurants throughout downtown Laramie from March 28 - April 3. Get ready to take your tastebuds on a trip around the world!

The International Flavor Festival seeks to spotlight Laramie's international flavor scene. Hungry participants will enjoy ethnic cuisine while celebrating diversity and international culture. And, you can walk to nearly every restaurant participating in the festival thanks to its prime location in Downtown Laramie.

This year, the Festival has 20 downtown restaurants participating. Each restaurant will create a menu full of unique international flavors. The Laramie Main Street Alliance (LMSA) announced that menus will reflect more than 80 international community members and students from over 40 nations of Laramie.

Regional dishes from countries across the world will tantalize your tastebuds, and there's something for everyone! I don't know about you, but some of these dishes sound pretty darn good. The Festival has announced featured dishes ranging from fish n' chips, Turkish tea, Chicken Shawarma pizza, curry, and even chocolate desserts from around the world.

The Laramie Main Street Alliance has partnered with the University of Wyoming International Students and Scholars (ISS) to encourage participation in this event. The ISS works to provide a welcoming environment to international students attending UW; the festival is one way for the LMSA and ISS to do just that.

Countries Represented At the Festival

England

France

Ireland

Iran

Germany

South Korea

Vietnam

Italy

Turkey

Egypt

Croatia

China

Portugal

Ukraine

Morocco

Jordan

Philippines

Mexico

Bangladesh

India

Australia

Denmark

Finland

Slovakia

Sweden

For a list of participating restaurants, featured dishes, and associated events, follow the link here.

